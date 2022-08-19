Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized.

In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week.

Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at and around the church that they could monitor at the dispatch center. Thursday night they received a report of a suspicious person. A suspect was located and arrested. Police say the suspect has 49 prior arrests for different crimes that span 33 years.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

This past week Hope Mountain Church in Calera had multiple instances of burglary and vandalism. The Church contacted us... Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Friday, August 19, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.