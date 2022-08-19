LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record

In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past...
In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized.

In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week.

Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at and around the church that they could monitor at the dispatch center. Thursday night they received a report of a suspicious person. A suspect was located and arrested. Police say the suspect has 49 prior arrests for different crimes that span 33 years.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

This past week Hope Mountain Church in Calera had multiple instances of burglary and vandalism. The Church contacted us...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Friday, August 19, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Trussville Homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Latest News

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.
Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher
Little Lambs consignment sale
Consignment sale for children returns to Tuscaloosa
Front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child's teacher is aware of any...
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
Little Lambs consignment sale
Little Lambs consignment sale