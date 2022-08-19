Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak.

A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.

