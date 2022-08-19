LawCall
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

Front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child's teacher is aware of any...
Front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child's teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak.

A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.

