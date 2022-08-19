Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17.

Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.

Officers detained a number of people, and took two people into custody. Authorities say officers recovered a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, a Drako and additional magazines.

26-year-old Charles Eugene Knight 30-year-old Isiah Lamar Moorer were arrested on multiple charges, including drug trafficking. Moorer has a $7.63 million bond while, Knight has no bond.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

