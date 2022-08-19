First Alert for scattered showers and a few storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting out the day with slightly warmer temperatures. Most of us are in the 70s with some 60s showing up in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky across Central Alabama this morning. We are tracking some spotty showers that are moving off to the east-northeast. Rain chances this morning around 30%. The main issues this morning will be reduced visibility and slick roads. All of this moisture is associated with a stalled front to our south and an area of low pressure moving along this boundary. The low is forecast to stay to our south and move eastward today sparking additional showers and storms across the area. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph. Showers and storms that develop today will be hit or miss. Not everyone will see rain today, but we do think we’ll see a higher coverage of storms with the chance of rain at 60%. Main threat today will be pockets of heavy rainfall and some lightning. The greatest coverage chance to see storms today will likely occur in east Alabama and for areas south of I-20. If you plan on heading out to watch some high school football games this evening, just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. We’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers with temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: If you don’t see any rain today, you’ll have opportunities over the weekend. A few showers will be possible Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Saturday will end up mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid 80s. Winds tomorrow will continue from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain will be scattered at times, so not everyone will see rain. The next big thing is the threat for increasing storm chances on Sunday. The latest weather models are hinting at a higher chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The stalled front to our south will lift northwards enhancing our storm chances for areas along and north of I-20. The chance for rain Sunday is around 60%. The threat for severe weather this weekend is very low, but not zero. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. If you have any outdoor plans over the weekend, you’ll need to monitor the forecasts. Remember when thunder roars, you should go indoors!

Unsettled Weather Next Week: The stalled boundary will continue to produce waves of showers and storms across the Southeast for the majority of next week. We will likely remain mostly cloudy with rain chances around 40-60%. Our highest chance of rain next week may occur on Monday with storm chances around 60%. Temperatures Monday will remain well below average with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures next week will likely remain in the mid to upper 80s. I see no signs of 90s in the next five to seven days. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting at least 1-2 inches of rainfall for Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Some spots could easily pick up higher totals. Flooding can’t be ruled out, but it’s a low threat as of now.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that is now moving off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche. The chance for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days is now up at 40%. Our weather models aren’t too aggressive on this system developing, but it will be something to watch. It will likely produce rainy weather for parts of Mexico and perhaps for southern Texas over the weekend and into early next week. It shouldn’t have any impact on our weather or the Alabama Gulf Coast. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet, but models are hinting that tropical systems could begin to develop in the Eastern and Central Atlantic Ocean by the end of the month. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th.

