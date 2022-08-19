Cullman County Sheriff’s Office helps protect places of worship

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is helping keep places of worship safe through church safety training.

On August 17, the department hosted a training at Daystar Church.

The first part of the training is to help churches establish a security teams. Deputies give advice to establish a team and how to execute with or without firearms. They also give personalized advice on where to hand security cameras and monitoring doors.

The second part is active shooter training, letting participants know what they need to do in case of an emergency.

“It’s important for us to put something on that protects our community. Whether it’s the church, the schools, but do what’s necessary to work together as a community to keep our churches and children safe,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

The office holds trainings based on when they are needed. Anyone interested in holding a training can contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

