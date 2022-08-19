LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office helps protect places of worship

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is helping keep places of worship safe through church safety training.

On August 17, the department hosted a training at Daystar Church.

The first part of the training is to help churches establish a security teams. Deputies give advice to establish a team and how to execute with or without firearms. They also give personalized advice on where to hand security cameras and monitoring doors.

The second part is active shooter training, letting participants know what they need to do in case of an emergency.

“It’s important for us to put something on that protects our community. Whether it’s the church, the schools, but do what’s necessary to work together as a community to keep our churches and children safe,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

The office holds trainings based on when they are needed. Anyone interested in holding a training can contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
Judge issues gag order in case of man’s shooting death near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City....
Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic
In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call,...
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County
Not having fun any more is one of the main reasons kids quit playing sports. Many times, its...
Pressure from parents can cause mental health issues on student athletes
One killed in house fire in Docena
Person found dead in house fire in Docena