Crash closes lanes of I-65 NB near mile marker 271

GARDENDALE Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 19 has caused all northbound lanes of I-65 near the 271 mile marker in Jefferson County to be closed.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

