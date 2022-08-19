LawCall
Consignment sale for children returns to Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s biggest children’s consignment sales is back. It’s part of a church fundraiser that’s been around for years.

Some people participated in the Little Lambs preview sale that started Thursday evening. You had to pay $5 up front to shop during that part of sale. Friday, August 19 is the day people have the most time to shop. That sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s also one of two days the sale is open to the general public. First United Methodist Church in downtown Tuscaloosa at 800 Greensboro Avenue hosts the event.

Volunteers organized thousands of gently-used baby items including clothes, toys, books and accessories. Items for infants up to size 14 for boys and girls are on sale.

“I think that is a true testament to the quality they can get here, the deal that they can get here. And I think the comradery that comes along with coming to show here because not only what we want to do is provide funding for this ministry, but an opportunity to be a friendly face, but an opportunity to share what the church has going on, but the mission of this ministry,” according to Shannon Chandler.

Money raised from the three-day consignment sale goes back into the church’s children’s ministry.

