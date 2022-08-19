LawCall
Alabaster 911 dispatch switching to Shelby County

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabaster, if you call 911, instead of the Alabaster Dispatch Services answering your call, now the Shelby County Dispatch Services will answer your call.

It’s all about improving response time and during an emergency situation we all know, time is of the essence.

Alabaster Chief of Police Curtis Rigney said instead of calling our local number, you will now call 911.

“If you need to speak to an officer or need an officer to come to your home or you see a traffic accident or involved in a traffic accident you need to dial 911 instead of calling our local number here in Alabaster,” Rigney said.

This will also allow all of the city’s emergency dispatch services to be under one roof.

“When you call 911 now, they can also dispatch not only our police officers but fire and rescue, medical, they are going to dispatch them right away,” Rigney said. “If we need assistance, they will be able to dispatch a mutual aid from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office or from another agency right away because they are all dispatched from Shelby County 911.”

Before you could call 911, but you would be transferred over to the Alabaster Dispatch Services, which would take time out of their response to your call.

