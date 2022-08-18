University of Montevallo students preparing for move-in day

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Move-in day is August 19 at the University of Montevallo.

It takes the entire summer to close one school year and reopen for another year, but the University of Montevallo prides themselves on being 100 percent prepared.

Although move in is Friday, on August 18, student-athletes along with students from the diversity and inclusion program called ‘MADE’ moved in early, as well as honor students.

President John Stewart said the housing department has worked diligently to make sure your student has everything they need for a successful move in.

“This year, the freshman class is significantly up. I think a lot of high school students are ready for college. They have lived with the pandemic the last few years and they are ready to be together,” Stewart said. “I think we are about eight or 10 percent up this fall in freshmen and we are excited about that. We are also almost at 100 percent capacity for housing and so good problems to have here at the University of Montevallo.”

This school year, students can expect new academic programs and a rural recruitment scholarship to support and prepare students to teach in rural schools.

