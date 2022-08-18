Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time.
The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
Regardless of the protein, the Crispy Melt Taco is available for $2.49.
During this test, the proprietary plant-based protein will also be featured in Nachos BellGrande, and it can be added to any menu item through order customization. The protein is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA).
Below is a list of participating restaurants that will be testing the new Crispy Melt Taco. Restaurant hours and participation may vary, so customers should contact their local restaurant for more information.
- 1101 Forestdale Blvd, Birmingham AL 35214
- 1801 Pinson Valley Pkwy, Tarrant, AL 35217
- 2463 US Highway 43, Winfield, AL 35594
- 2047 7th St South, Clanton, AL 35045
- 213 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood, AL 35209
- 16778 Hwy. 280 , Chelsea, AL 35043
- 450 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007
- 2300 Bessemer Rd., Birmingham, AL 35208
- 4623 Highway 280 S., Birmingham, AL 35242
- 523 Fieldstown Road, Gardendale, AL 35071
- 3064 Warrior River Road, Hueytown, AL 35023
- 815 Skyland Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
- 5961 AL Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35057
- 236 15th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- 1821 Montgomery Highway, Riverchase Village Center, Hoover, AL 35244
- 710 9th Ave N, Bessemer, AL 35020
- 5050 Bond Boulevard, Colonial Promenade Tannehill, Bessemer, AL 35022
- 4804 Highway 52 W, Helena AL 35080
- 915 Main St., Montevallo, AL 35115
- 100 20th Ave NE, Center Point, AL 35215
- 511 Martin St N Pell City, AL 35125
- 6650 Highway 75, Pinson AL 35126
- 5950 Valley Rd, Trussville, AL 35173
- 319 Cane Creek Rd, Warrior, AL 35180
- 1250 Mitt Lary Rd., Northport, AL 35475
- 1525 Temple Avenue N, Fayette, AL 35555
- 42462 AL-195 Haleyville, AL 35565
- 9509 Parkway East, Birmingham, AL 35215
- 381 Palisades Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209
- 33458 Us Highway 280, Childersburg, AL 35044
- 1880 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35476
- 101 Cahaba Valley Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124
- 1801 Ashville Rd, Leeds, AL 35094
- 121 Supercenter Dr, Calera, AL 35040
- 508 Hwy #78 West, Jasper, AL 35501
- 504 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL, 36203
- 2130 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
- 2610 Stillman Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- 1611 Pelham Road S., Jacksonville, AL 36265
- 1746 Military St S, Hamilton, AL 35570
- 1541 Montclair Road, Birmingham, AL 35210
- 5192 Caldwell Mill Rd Ste 101 & 102, Hoover, AL 35244
- 64 Springville Station Blvd, Springville, AL 35146
- 9050 Highway 69 S, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
- 1611 Morris Avenue, Fultondale, AL 35068
- 2124 7th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233
- 6726 Deerfoot Parkway, Pinson, AL 35126
- 702 Main St NE, Hanceville, AL 35077
- 6806 Tattersall Way, Birmingham, AL 35242
- 218 W. College Street, Columbiana, AL 35051
- 206 Haynes St., Talladega, AL 35160
- 1004 Academy Drive, Bessemer, AL 35022
- 610 Highway 78 E, Sumiton, AL 35148
- 1553 Montgomery Highway, Hoover, AL 35216
