Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time.

The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Regardless of the protein, the Crispy Melt Taco is available for $2.49.

During this test, the proprietary plant-based protein will also be featured in Nachos BellGrande, and it can be added to any menu item through order customization. The protein is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA).

Below is a list of participating restaurants that will be testing the new Crispy Melt Taco. Restaurant hours and participation may vary, so customers should contact their local restaurant for more information.

