Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices.

The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County.

Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69.

Environmental Manager Brandon Hamilton said earlier this year that Shelby County Environmental Services received notice that their current waste collection provider did not want to renew their contract with the county, which required them to put out a new bid for the current contract.

“We did so back in April and May, we received a bid, but the price dramatically increased,” Hamilton said.

That was the county’s only bid so far.

“We reached out to the other providers who felt like they could not provide a bid with recycling in the current state it’s in, so we put the bid out again and made some adjustments,” Hamilton said.

Those adjustments being no recycling.

“We were having problems getting people to actually bid, so the curbside recycling has been removed, however we are looking at innovative ways to recycle.”

The lowest bid they received came from waste management which they claim is 40 percent less than the first bid they received.

For more information on the new services, click here.

