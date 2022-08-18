LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

Garbage rates going up in unincorporated Shelby County
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices.

The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County.

Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69.

Environmental Manager Brandon Hamilton said earlier this year that Shelby County Environmental Services received notice that their current waste collection provider did not want to renew their contract with the county, which required them to put out a new bid for the current contract.

“We did so back in April and May, we received a bid, but the price dramatically increased,” Hamilton said.

That was the county’s only bid so far.

“We reached out to the other providers who felt like they could not provide a bid with recycling in the current state it’s in, so we put the bid out again and made some adjustments,” Hamilton said.

Those adjustments being no recycling.

“We were having problems getting people to actually bid, so the curbside recycling has been removed, however we are looking at innovative ways to recycle.”

The lowest bid they received came from waste management which they claim is 40 percent less than the first bid they received.

For more information on the new services, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

Latest News

From the traditional classroom to a virtual one. Some online schools are seeing an increase in...
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment
Auto mechanics in Birmingham are noticing more people putting off vehicle maintenance because...
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station