“Ready to start the journey” Huntsville native, 2-time cancer survivor starts his freshman year at UAB

By WBRC Staff and Russell Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College move-in can be stressful and emotional for incoming students and their families. For one UAB Freshman however, this move-in is unique.

Hutch Mohr is ready for college after overcoming significant obstacles – he is a two-time cancer survivor.

He has a great attitude, a humble heart and an amazing story.

Let’s all wish this family well as mom and dad send Hutch off to college this week!

