Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022.

Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said there were over 30 rounds registered by the ShotSpotter. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved, but so far, no suspects have been arrested.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

