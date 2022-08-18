Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18.

This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

