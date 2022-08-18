Newk’s: Pimiento Cheese

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs white sharp cheddar, shredded

2.5 lbs yellow sharp cheddar, shredded

10 oz pimientos, peeled, drained and diced

3 cups mayo

1 small pinch salt

Spice blend of your choosing

Directions:

Mix white and yellow cheeses together, along with pimientos, in a large mixing bowl.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the wet mix ingredients.

Once mixed, combine the wet mix into the cheese mixture.

Refrigerate for 8 hours minimum.

The recipe can be used for sandwiches (cold or hot), dip, appetizers, or mixed with Macaroni and Cheese. Our spice blend includes black pepper, sugar, and cayenne pepper. This spice blend with a kick brings the pimiento cheese up a notch.

