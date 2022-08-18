LawCall
Neighborhood Bridges hopes to expand reach in Tuscaloosa area

By Kelvin Reynolds
Aug. 18, 2022
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes just started back in Tuscaloosa area public schools and several people want to offer more to students in need. WBRC spoke with those who want to remove barriers preventing some students from succeeding in school by providing some basic needs like food, clothes and personal hygiene items.

That’s where Neighborhood Bridges comes in. Rick Bannister, the founder of Neighborhood Bridges, came to Tuscaloosa this week to rally more support for the program locally. It’s part of a kickoff happening this week at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. People can go online and learn what the needs of some students are.

The program is anonymous, so people won’t know the identity of kids needing help. But they will know what the specific need of a child is and try to fill it. “We understand that students who lack basic items, they might be hungry, or proper clothing or the right materials to come to class, won’t come to class or won’t be able to fully engage,” Bannister explained. Some sororities at the University of Alabama are now also involved with Neighborhood Bridges. They will begin filling student needs in 2022 as one of their service projects.

For more information on Neighborhood Bridges go here.

