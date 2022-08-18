Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!

The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!

In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey.

“Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,” Vitale said.

Vitale says he hopes the words “cancer free” are heard by everyone battling the dreaded disease.

To celebrate his cancer-free report, Vitale simply wants donations to the V Foundation for Pediatric Research.

