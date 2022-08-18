How police are working to quell community concerns and end exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live downtown, you have likely seen or heard people participating in exhibition driving.

Police are now working to put your mind at ease, as well as take action to prevent the dangerous stunt driving.

Many residents have gotten more frustrated by what they deem a lack of progress against the problem of exhibition driving.

“People are talking about moving, people are worried about walking into a restaurant they might get runover on the sidewalk,” said one resident.

On August 16, several shared their experiences at the Central City Neighborhood meeting. Deputy Chief Ron Sellers attended, and took time to answer the questions.

He explained, several challenges make it a difficult issue to police.

For one, right now police can only issue citations when participants are caught. However, they are not supposed to chase people who run because it is only a citational offense.

That is why police hope law reform is enacted in the months ahead.

Deputy Chief Sellers says the police department has issued 2,300 citations in the last fourteen months. Still, neighbors think the issue has only gotten worse, with many of the drivers showing no regard for the law.

“There doesn’t seem to be any fear at all between the bikers and the people racing. They are not worried about the police at all. It is like they are not even there,” said one resident.

Still, Deputy Chief Sellers stresses police are working to tackle the issue.

“I can tell you we cite them, for everything we can. Then they go to municipal court and it is their job to do the punishment,” Deputy Chief Ron Sellers.

The Director of the Department of Transportation says the city will be testing out temporary speed bumps that can be bolted into intersections this weekend.

