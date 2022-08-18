Helena Police roll out new vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re about to see some new Helena Police cars on the road.

Helena Police Department needed an upgrade. The old vehicles were more than eight years old with more than 150,000 miles on them.

Some of their doors were even being held together with duct tape.

The new vehicles have reflective graphics and the latest LED lighting for officer safety, with only 110 to 160 miles on them.

Officer Jeff Murphy with the Helena Police Department said Mayor Puckett has instituted a vehicle maintenance program that allows them to rotate the fleet and keep them as up to date as possible.

“The vehicles that these were replacing were outdated. They were several years old and incurred a lot of maintenance costs,” Murphy said. “The new vehicles will allow us to decrease our maintenance while updating the equipment we have for the officers.”

To showcase the bond between the Helena community and the police department, they incorporated the American flag and Helena High School’s colors, blue and white, on the new vehicles.

