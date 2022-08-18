First Alert for lower rain chances Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Yesterday felt like a fall day with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s across Central Alabama. We are starting out the day with comfortable temperatures. Many locations are in the 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s south of I-20. The coolest air is to the north in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties where temperatures have cooled into the low to mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with the bulk of the moisture in south Alabama this morning. All of the stormy weather today will likely remain to our south as it moves from west to east along a stationary front. We will likely end up with a partly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a few pop-up storms will likely occur in east Alabama and areas to our south. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. If you plan on being outdoors this evening for the Barons baseball game or for the Luke Bryan concert, plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s and upper 70s around 7 PM. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but I think most of us will remain dry.

Next Big Thing: The stalled front to our south will begin to move northwards tonight into tomorrow. We could see some widely scattered showers develop and move northwards tonight into Friday morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chance in the morning around 30%. As an area of low pressure moves through the southern half of the state, we could see scattered showers and storms develop across Central Alabama tomorrow. Rain chance is up to 60%. I can’t rule out a few strong storms tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures tomorrow will remain below average with most of us in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast: If you don’t see any rain over the next two days, you’ll have opportunities over the weekend. Saturday will likely be the driest day of the weekend, but we will still hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for rain Saturday will likely occur along and south of I-20. Temperatures this weekend will likely start out in the lower 70s with highs in the mid 80s. We want to give everyone a First Alert for increasing storm chances on Sunday. The latest weather models are hinting at a higher chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The stalled front to our south will lift northwards enhancing our storm chances for areas along and north of I-20. Storms that form over the weekend could become strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances have increased to 60%. If you have any outdoor plans over the weekend, you’ll need to monitor the forecasts. Remember when thunder roars, you should go indoors!

Unsettled Weather Next Week: The stalled boundary will continue to produce waves of showers and storms across the Southeast for the majority of next week. We will likely remain mostly cloudy with rain chances around 40-60%. Our highest chance of rain next week may occur on Monday with storm chances around 70%. With higher chances of rain expected Monday, our weather models are hinting that highs could stay in the 70s. High temperatures after Monday will likely remain below average with most of us in the mid 80s. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting at least 1-2 inches of rainfall for Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Some spots could easily pick up higher totals. Flooding can’t be ruled out, but it’s a low threat as of now.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean. It will move over Central America and could emerge into the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend. Once it moves into the western Gulf of Mexico, it has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Our weather models aren’t too aggressive on this system developing, but it will be something to watch. It will likely produce rainy weather for parts of Mexico and perhaps for southern Texas over the weekend and into early next week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet, but models are hinting that storms could begin to develop in the Atlantic by the end of the month. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th.

