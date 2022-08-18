LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

Milk plants closing: Impact on schools
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month.

According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly.

The Dairy Alliance has been working with the Department of Education to help over 100 districts across the state find a new supplier.

Jana Miller with The Dairy Alliance said they have already been in contact with various distributors willing to help.

“We have been getting calls from a lot of other food vendors that are wanting to help. So it’s really coming altogether. But it’s just a process they have to go through to get bids in order to find who their milk is through,” said Miller.

While districts look for their next provider, the child nutrition program will provide shelf-stable milk as a statewide purchase.

Miller suggest districts are open minded when placing bids.

“Bid all types of packaging. Don’t limit yourself to one type of packaging. Cartons, plastic bottles or shelf-stable,” said Miller. “Maybe it is fewer delivery days. Maybe a maximum of two days per week. Before some districts, we’re getting daily deliveries of milk.”

Miller does not anticipate any district going without milk since solutions have been presented to districts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

Latest News

Walker County Schools now working to address security short comings.
Cordova parents speak out after they say their child was led out of the school by another student
The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s Office SRO Jason Hare...
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
Source: WBRC video
New technology lab at Birmingham's Hudson K-8
Source: WBRC video
Some virtual schools seeing increase in enrollment