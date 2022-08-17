Workforce innovation tour happening in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works is hosting a group of about 50 elected officials, educators, business leaders and others, in Tuscaloosa this week for a workforce innovation tour.

The visitors are interested in taking successful strategies about workforce development in West Alabama back to their hometowns.

Shelton State Community College was one of several stops the group made during a three-day trip to the Tuscaloosa-area. They focused on ways they can partner with schools and business to streamline training programs. This will better prepares workers to have the types of skills businesses need.

“I think the key is working in partnerships with pathways for students coming out of K-12. So we work real close with Tuscaloosa City, Tuscaloosa County to make sure that there’s a pathway right into either skilled training or transfer to college work,” Shelton State Community College President Chris Cox said.

“They seem to be on the cutting edge in terms of how they bring the community together in terms of stakeholders, the chamber of commerce, the workforce in terms of the people they’re training and the employers who bring the jobs to town. Everybody seems to be working together,” said Isaiah Sankey, the Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Commission.

Members of the visiting group say so far, the workforce innovations tour has been successful. It wraps up Wednesday.

