Week 0 Sideline Game of the Week preview: Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville

WBRC’s Week 0 Game of the Week is Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville, your defending 6A state champs!
WBRC's Week 0 Game of the Week is Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville, your defending 6A state champs!(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The kickoff of Sideline is almost here!

WBRC’s Week 0 Game of the Week is Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville, your defending 6A state champs!

Coach Drew Gilmer and the Cougar squad practiced on August 17. Gilmer said the team has a new level of excitement coming off that state title, but adds it’s a new season and time to rewrite the story.

Gilmer added anytime you get to play a team like Briarwood, led by Clemson commit, Christopher Vizzina, your team gets better.

“You usually have your biggest improvements from first game to the second, you always stress over it this time of year,” Gilmer said. “What are we going to do that first game, got to clean it up.”

Gilmer said expect a good crowd and excitement on August 19! The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

