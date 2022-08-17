Week 0 Game of the Week Preview: Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sideline is back on August 16 for Year 34!

Our Week 0 Game of the Week is a good one, as Briarwood takes on Clay-Chalkville!

The Lions look to use this first game against the defending 6A state champs as a measuring stick for this year.

Clemson commit quarterback, Christopher Vizzina, will look to slice through a stout Cougar defense.

As far as Clay Chalkville’s offense, most of their talented receiving core moving on to the college level, but Briarwood coach Matthew Forester said experienced junior, Mario Craver Jr., will be someone his guys need to try to contain!

“It should be a really good challenge, I don’t think Clay-Chalkville rebuilds, I think they reload,” Forester said.

The game will kickoff at 7 at Clay-Chalkville.

