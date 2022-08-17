LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Valley man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse

A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.
A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.(Source: Valley Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

On August 16, investigators arrested 53-year-old James Herman Pippen and charged him with eight counts of sexual abuse 2nd degree.

This arrest stems from an investigation which began in July when a 14-year-old female reported that, for the past year, Pippin had inappropriately touched her at least eight times at various locations in the Valley area. The inappropriate touching started when she was 13 years old.

Pippin is known to the victim’s family but they are not related.

Prior to Pippin’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence. Several phones, computers, and video tapes/disks were seized for analysis.

Pippin was processed at the Valley Police Department and was then transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held pending bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

House fire in Kimberly
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
The Northridge High School has a nifty sound when it comes to the Jaguar Pride Marching Band. ...
The color of music resonates with the Northridge HS marching band
House fire in Kimberly
House fire in Kimberly
Rifle, drugs found during arrest
Tarrant Police arrest man who had also been shot; found rifle ‘covered in blood’
West Alabama Works Workforce innovation
Workforce innovation tour happening in Tuscaloosa