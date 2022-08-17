Tarrant Police arrest man who had also been shot; found rifle ‘covered in blood’

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police said they arrested and charged a man who also had been shot on July 29, 2022.

On July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m. officers with the Tarrant Police Department were called to Sloan Alley in Tarrant regarding a shooting in the area.

Officers said they made contact with suspect Kemari Tariq Rogers (“Rogers”), who suffered from several gunshot wounds. Several rounds were reported to have been discharged in the area.

Officers also found a rifle covered in blood, several cellular devices, over 90 grams of marijuana, a scale, and ammunition officers believe belonged to Rogers.

Following his emergency care at a hospital, Rogers was charged with Attempted Murder (Class A Felony), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree (Class C Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor). Rogers was held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail on a $500,000 bond on his Attempted Murder charge and no bond on two alternate felony warrants for failing to appear.

Kemari Tariq Rogers (“Rogers”) (Tarrant Police Dept.)

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Tarrant Police Department responded to Sloan Alley within Tarrant, Ala.... Posted by Tarrant Police Department on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.