Suspect in shootings along I-85 in Alabama, Georgia in custody

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement says the suspect believed to be involved in three shootings along Interstate-85 in Alabama and Georgia is in custody.

Officials have not released the suspect’s identity nor a motive.

According to a release, multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Auburn police, Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Auburn police reported responding to the area of Interstate 85 northbound between mile markers 56 and 57 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports that a vehicle was stopped in the road. Another motorist had given the victim aid before first responders arrived.

On scene, officers found the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Prattville man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. It appears a shot had been fired into the rear of the man’s vehicle, striking him. The victim was flown by medical helicopter in critical condition to a Montgomery hospital.

Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed (Source: WTVM)

I-85 near exits 50 and 51 has reopened.

Police are working to determine if the Auburn shooting is related to a shooting near I-85 in Troup County. According to WTVM, that incident involved a man who was reportedly shot at while driving on the interstate. The victim was not injured.

Details on a third I-85 shooting, confirmed by Auburn police as part of the ongoing investigation, have not been released. It’s unclear where this shooting happened or if anyone was injured as a result.

Any tips on this investigation should be made to detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.

