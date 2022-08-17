LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sideline Week 0 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville (Game of the Week)

Hueytown vs. Ramsay

Moody vs. Pell City

Paul Bryant vs. Pleasant Grove

Parker vs. Fairfield

Huffman vs. Minor

Northridge vs. Oak Mountain

Calera vs. Spain Park

Central Tuscaloosa vs. Tuscaloosa County

Anniston vs. Walter Wellborn

Ohatchee vs. Saks

Munford vs. Childersburg

Leeds vs. Mortimer Jordan

Thompson vs. Buford (GA)

Auburn vs. Hoover in Montgomery

Gardendale vs. James Clemens

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Moody HS getting ready for first game
Moody HS getting ready for first game
The Northridge High School has a nifty sound when it comes to the Jaguar Pride Marching Band. ...
The color of music resonates with the Northridge HS marching band
The Northridge High School has a nifty sound when it comes to the Jaguar Pride Marching Band. ...
Northridge HS Band of the Week
Our Week 0 Game of the Week is a good one, as Briarwood takes on Clay-Chalkville!
Week 0 Game of the Week Preview: Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville