Sideline Week 0 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville (Game of the Week)

Hueytown vs. Ramsay

Moody vs. Pell City

Paul Bryant vs. Pleasant Grove

Parker vs. Fairfield

Huffman vs. Minor

Northridge vs. Oak Mountain

Calera vs. Spain Park

Central Tuscaloosa vs. Tuscaloosa County

Anniston vs. Walter Wellborn

Ohatchee vs. Saks

Munford vs. Childersburg

Leeds vs. Mortimer Jordan

Thompson vs. Buford (GA)

Auburn vs. Hoover in Montgomery

Gardendale vs. James Clemens

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.