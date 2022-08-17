Sideline Week 0 Schedule
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville (Game of the Week)
Hueytown vs. Ramsay
Moody vs. Pell City
Paul Bryant vs. Pleasant Grove
Parker vs. Fairfield
Huffman vs. Minor
Northridge vs. Oak Mountain
Calera vs. Spain Park
Central Tuscaloosa vs. Tuscaloosa County
Anniston vs. Walter Wellborn
Ohatchee vs. Saks
Munford vs. Childersburg
Leeds vs. Mortimer Jordan
Thompson vs. Buford (GA)
Auburn vs. Hoover in Montgomery
Gardendale vs. James Clemens
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.