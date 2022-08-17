LawCall
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m.

According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation to determine how the fire started is underway.

