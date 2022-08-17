Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m.

According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation to determine how the fire started is underway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.