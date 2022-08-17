LawCall
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB

US280 WB @ MP5.0 at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills.
US280 WB @ MP5.0 at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes.

No word on injuries.

