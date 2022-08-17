Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes.
No word on injuries.
