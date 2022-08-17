Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes.

No word on injuries.

Major Crash on US280 WB @ MP 5 at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/hv2w5WBVYI — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) August 17, 2022

