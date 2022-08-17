LawCall
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!

It’s on time to wrap-up by November of 2023, so with football games just around the corner, Kemp says they will employ the same strategy they did last season.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.

The job is not expected to be completed until November of 2023, well into the next football season, according to ALDOT.

One year ago, ALDOT began a two-year project to dramatically change the look of a two and a half mile stretch on 82 between Tuscaloosa and Northport.

The construction focuses on the median. David Kemp says while there’ve been weather delays, contractors have made great strides, and as of now, it’s on time to wrap-up by November of 2023, so with football games just around the corner, Kemp says they will employ the same strategy they did last season.

“What we usually do on football weekend is limit the type of work the contractor can do in the lane closures. We got two lanes open in each direction now. We intend to keep that during football season,” said David Kemp, Pre-Construction Engineer for ALDOT for the West Alabama region.

In short, drivers beware. There could be a slow-down in traffic on any given Saturday.

“I would use caution.. as you come to town for the home games to watch for our workers, pay attention and slow down in the construction site,” Kemp said.

Straight head; another season with construction on part of Highway 82, with one more to go.//

David Kemp adds the entire work site has anywhere from 10 to 15 employees and they are constantly moving up and down within the construction site.

