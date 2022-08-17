LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘Girls love football too’: It’s year two for AHSAA Flag Football

Flag Football year two in Alabama
Flag Football year two in Alabama(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies making history in 2021 winning the inaugural flag football season, and while that state championship trophy is in the case, the new season starts now.

Sixty girls are set to try out for the defending state champ flag football team.

“Girls love football too,” Head Coach Taylor Burt said.

The love of the game was enough for Gracie Reeves to try the state’s newest sport.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what a rusher was, or any of the positions were, I just wanted to pull some flags,” Reeves said.

But now this state champ has the knowledge.

“All the football games last year, I was like I play that position, I understand it now,” Reeves added.

She’s encouraging her classmates to join her this season.

“I was like y’all should come try out,” Reeves said.

“This is their fun sport, this is what they get to enjoy, which is what I think helped us be successful last year,” Burt added.

Plus having athletes like Reeves helps.

“Sometimes I’ll accidentally lay someone out,” Reeves said with a laugh.

That’s a penalty by the way.

“Gotta play rough if you want to win,” Reeves said!

Coach Burt is expecting more competition, more teams and more play calling in 2022.

“Hopefully this will be something that sticks around for a really long time,” Burt said.

Hewitt-Trussville starts their season September 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Barons short stop Jose Rodriguez
Barons player ties record
WBRC’s Week 0 Game of the Week is Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville, your defending 6A state champs!
Week 0 Sideline Game of the Week preview: Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville
Source: WBRC video
New turf football fields for Tuscaloosa County Schools
Four Tuscaloosa high schools get new turfs
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf