Georgia woman charged after using pepper spray on school bus

School bus (FILE)
School bus (FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been arrested after police said she pepper-sprayed a school bus driver and bus monitor.

Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis says 29-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler was arrested after she boarded a bus Tuesday morning in Brunswick.

Ellis says Cuyler and the bus driver had argued Friday. When the driver and monitor tried to remove Cuyler Tuesday, Ellis says Cuyler pepper-sprayed the two adults.

The driver and monitor were taken to a hospital. Paramedics examined 24 children aboard and sent them to school on another bus.

Cuyler is charged with battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, disruption of a school bus and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

