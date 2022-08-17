Fresh herb and veggie pepperoni pizza

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit

In a medium bowl, combine the chopped basil, garlic, and olive oil. Set aside.

Roll the pizza dough out onto a large sheet of parchment paper or aluminum foil. Spread the basil mixture across the pizza dough, followed by the mozzarella cheese. Arrange vegetables and pepperoni on top, followed by a sprinkle of salt & pepper to taste.

*For a golden-brown crust, brush the edges of the crust lightly with an egg wash.

Place pizza on a large baking sheet and bake for about 20-22 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown.