Fresh herb and veggie pepperoni pizza

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ingredients:

  • 1 refrigerated pizza dough
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup fresh basil finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow bell pepper
  • 1 tomato chopped
  • 1/2 purple onion sliced
  • ½ cup sliced mushrooms
  • 18-20 slices pepperoni
  • Salt/pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the chopped basil, garlic, and olive oil. Set aside.
  3. Roll the pizza dough out onto a large sheet of parchment paper or aluminum foil. Spread the basil mixture across the pizza dough, followed by the mozzarella cheese. Arrange vegetables and pepperoni on top, followed by a sprinkle of salt & pepper to taste.
  4. *For a golden-brown crust, brush the edges of the crust lightly with an egg wash.
  5. Place pizza on a large baking sheet and bake for about 20-22 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown.
  6. Add a few fresh basil leaves before serving and Enjoy!

