Fresh herb and veggie pepperoni pizza
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ingredients:
- 1 refrigerated pizza dough
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup fresh basil finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced yellow bell pepper
- 1 tomato chopped
- 1/2 purple onion sliced
- ½ cup sliced mushrooms
- 18-20 slices pepperoni
- Salt/pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- In a medium bowl, combine the chopped basil, garlic, and olive oil. Set aside.
- Roll the pizza dough out onto a large sheet of parchment paper or aluminum foil. Spread the basil mixture across the pizza dough, followed by the mozzarella cheese. Arrange vegetables and pepperoni on top, followed by a sprinkle of salt & pepper to taste.
- *For a golden-brown crust, brush the edges of the crust lightly with an egg wash.
- Place pizza on a large baking sheet and bake for about 20-22 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown.
- Add a few fresh basil leaves before serving and Enjoy!
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.