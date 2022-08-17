Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa.

The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one free Confetti Bundlet (a miniature bundt cake.)

