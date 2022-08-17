First Alert for occasional off/on showers and storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella for today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly cloudy sky across our area. We have a stalled front across the state that extends into northern Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Batches of rain have developed along this boundary and will push off to the southeast today. We will likely see occasional rounds of showers this morning and into the afternoon hours. We are already dealing with showers in parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties before 5 AM. Temperatures are near average with most of us in the lower 70s this morning. Temperatures are slightly warmer in west Alabama. The greatest threat for strong or severe storms will likely remain to our south. If anyone sees a strong storm later today, it will likely occur across Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties where a marginal risk -threat level one out of five- has been issued. Main threat to our south will be strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, and maybe some small hail. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures remaining below average today. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with north winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today around 70%. Areas most likely to see rain will include west Alabama and areas south of I-20. Areas they may end up drier than others include our eastern counties such as Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, Talladega, and Clay. You’ll likely have a chance to see rain in east Alabama, but your rainfall totals will trend lower than in west Alabama. The main threats today will be pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall that could reduce visibility and make roads slick. Our best chance to see rain will likely occur during the morning and afternoon hours. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening as temperatures cool into the 70s. I can’t rule out a few showers if you are attending the Barons game at 7:05 PM against Tennessee.

Scattered Storms Possible Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. Tomorrow’s rain chance is slightly lower at 40%, so several spots could remain dry. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur in east Alabama and in parts of south Alabama. Areas farther west could still see an isolated shower or storm, but it won’t be as likely. Winds will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. If you are planning to attend the Luke Bryan concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, we will hold on to a small rain chance with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s and upper 70s for the show.

Next Big Thing: Another surge of moisture is forecast to develop Friday increasing our rain and storm chances to 60%. The combination of cloud cover and higher rain chances will keep our temperatures below average with highs in the low to mid 80s. The stormy setup could result in some issues for the kickoff of high school football games Friday evening. Just make sure you monitor our weather app for updates. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Weekend Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern will likely stick around as we approach the weekend. I think Saturday will end up as our driest day. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Best rain chance likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will end up warmer with most of us in the upper 80s with a partly sunny sky. The latest guidance from our weather models indicates a slightly higher chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday. I’ve increased our rain chance to 50% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A strong storm or two is possible over the weekend, but the severe threat is very low. The main threats include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Unsettled Weather Continues Next Week: A stalled boundary will remain across the Southeast giving us rounds of showers and storms. Rain chances remain fairly high at 50-60% next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70°F. Determining which day could be the wettest will be a challenge this far out in the forecast. Models hinted yesterday it would be Tuesday, but now it looks like our wettest day could occur Monday. We will fine tune the forecast for early next week as we approach the weekend. Just be prepared to hold on to the umbrella for the next seven days.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean. It will move over Central America and could emerge into the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend. Once it moves into the western Gulf of Mexico, it has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Our weather models aren’t too aggressive on this system developing, but it will be something to watch. I doubt it will have any impact on our weather. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th.

