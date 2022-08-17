LawCall
Fairfield City Schools installing new filtration systems on buses

Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems, disinfecting...
Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems, disinfecting the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Fairfield City Schools announced that they will install new filtration systems on their school buses.

Officials said the new state of the art transit disinfection filtration systems, disinfecting the air and surfaces including seats, floors, backpacks and clothing.

“We want the students and employees of Fairfield City Schools to know their health and safety are out priority, and we will do everything we can to support teaching and learning,” said superintendent Dr. Regina Thompson.

Officials say installation of the new filtration system will take place on August 17.

