The color of music resonates with the Northridge HS marching band

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Northridge High School has a nifty sound when it comes to the Jaguar Pride Marching Band. Under the direction of John Cain, the Jaguar Pride continues to score superior ratings at competitions.

“We typically have a lot of energy,” said Cain. “I would rather have to tone the band down than try and find energy. Because without energy it would be tough to get the very best from each person in the band.”

The Jaguar Pride is made up of 80 members, including the auxiliary, that will be performing at halftime this fall. The show is called “Colors.” Each song has a color in its title; starting with “99 Red Balloons” followed up by “Back in Black,” “Pink Black” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

The Jaguar Pride has two big trips. Band members are planning on performing at the Cheez It Bowl in Orlando, and in 2023 at the Independence Parade in Washington, DC on the Fourth of July.

The Jaguar Pride Marching Band will be in the spotlight to kick off the 34th season of Sideline on WBRC FOX6 on August 19, 2022 at 10:25 p.m.

