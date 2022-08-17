LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

The color of music resonates with the Northridge HS marching band

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Northridge High School has a nifty sound when it comes to the Jaguar Pride Marching Band. Under the direction of John Cain, the Jaguar Pride continues to score superior ratings at competitions.

“We typically have a lot of energy,” said Cain. “I would rather have to tone the band down than try and find energy. Because without energy it would be tough to get the very best from each person in the band.”

The Jaguar Pride is made up of 80 members, including the auxiliary, that will be performing at halftime this fall. The show is called “Colors.” Each song has a color in its title; starting with “99 Red Balloons” followed up by “Back in Black,” “Pink Black” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

The Jaguar Pride has two big trips. Band members are planning on performing at the Cheez It Bowl in Orlando, and in 2023 at the Independence Parade in Washington, DC on the Fourth of July.

The Jaguar Pride Marching Band will be in the spotlight to kick off the 34th season of Sideline on WBRC FOX6 on August 19, 2022 at 10:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

Several programs set to start in next four months.
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
Absolutely Alabama - A Life Between the Lines
Absolutely Alabama - A Life Between the Lines
Sons Donuts in Avondale
Legion FC keeper earns his donuts with shutouts
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project