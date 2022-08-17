LawCall
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam.

The scam works like this:

  • The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number.
  • The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID.
  • The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses the person of having an arrest warrant then stating they need to either turn themselves in to the Birmingham City Jail, Jefferson County Jail or send payment through Cash App, Pay Pal, or Green Dot card.

THE BIRMINGHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER REQUEST ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OR FORMS OF PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE.

If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Financial Crime Division at (205) 254-1761.

