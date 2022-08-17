LawCall
Bessemer getting big security boost

Sheriff’s Office will station dozens of cameras all across town to combat rising crime levels
New camera system coming to Bessemer
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon find more eyes on you than ever before in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Commission announced today they are paying 100,000 dollars to bring dozens of security cameras to the city.

This is a way the Jefferson County Commission plans on helping some of their smaller districts. Commissioner Sheila Tyson was caught in the middle of a shootout just a couple of weeks ago. Now she has a message for the criminals in the county

“You need to leave out of Jefferson County because our eyes are on you,” said Commissioner Tyson.

Community leaders believe the cameras are necessary to battle the rising crime levels. Commissioner Tyson stresses they are not doing this in response to any one incident, but they will be placing the cameras in the areas deemed most in need of extra eyes.

“It is not a handful, it will cover the whole city. In the high crime areas where crimes have already been committed, and the potential locations of crimes,” said Tyson.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will obtain the cameras and monitor the video twenty four seven.

“It will feed directly into our MAC center, Metro Area Crime Center. We have people monitoring those cameras night and day. So if something is happening or going on in those areas we can make sure an officer or deputy responds immediately,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper thinks the team effort will make the city more secure.

“I was ecstatic because it was something that we hadn’t planned for. We hadn’t planned in the budget for it, and with this money coming from the county commission and going through the sheriff’s office and they are going to handle all the money and everything. It is a win win situation for us,” said Chief Roper.

Commissioner Tyson believes more security cameras will appear in other Jefferson County districts as funding becomes available. The Sheriff’s Department says the initial group will be operational in the next sixty days.

