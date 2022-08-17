LawCall
Barons player ties record

Barons short stop Jose Rodriguez
Barons short stop Jose Rodriguez(DeAnna Scarpelli)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Barons shortstop Jose Rodriguez is on a roll, hitting home runs in the last four games.

His home run streak ties the franchise record of four games with a homer -- last set by David Cook in 2009!

Birmingham’s AA baseball team is home for wet nose Wednesday on August 17, so Rodriguez could set a new record if he knocks another one out of the park.

The infielder is second in the Southern League in stolen bases too.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

