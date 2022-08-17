Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The President and School of Aviation Director from Auburn University awarded two graduates with the Iron Eagle Award.

Auburn Aviation graduates Maggie Hearn and Elizabeth Moorman successfully performed an off-runway emergency landing on June 16.

Pilot Hearn and Co-pilot Moorman were leaving Tallahassee, Florida after a fuel stop when their Skyhawk plane lost oil pressure.

The plane then suffered complete engine failure at 4,800 feet in the air. The propeller stopped rotating, and they were forced to find a field to use for an emergency landing.

They landed the without any damage to the plane or themselves.

It marked the first non-runway landing for an Auburn Aviation plane in 30 years, according to School of Aviation Director James Witte.

