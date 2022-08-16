Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.

The sheriff’s office said the crew was pulling the cable across the roadway when a vehicle ran over the cable, snagging it. The unidentified worker was subsequently pinned between the cable and a work truck.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries.

