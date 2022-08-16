LawCall
United Way needs your help counseling Medicare beneficiaries

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just a couple of months out from Open Enrollment and the United Way is looking for volunteers to help with Medicare counseling.

Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks, including day-to-day administrative duties and counseling to Medicare beneficiaries.

The Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, is part of United Way’s Area Agency on Aging.

SHIP offers free, unbiased Medicare counseling to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers.

SHIP’s coordinator said Medicare can be very confusing to navigate, which is why they need your help assisting during Open Enrollment.

“We do train you on Medicare. Not everybody has to be a Medicare expert. We’re going to have a Medicare boot camp to train everybody on Medicare. We do have some background checks that people have to go through and then there’s some online training that can be done. Bootcamp is going to be in September and that’s when we’re going to get down to the basics of Medicare. And it’s just real important for them to have a firm understanding of the different parts of Medicare,” said SHIP’s SMP Coordinator, Susan Hackney.

Hackney said this can also be a great opportunity to learn more about how Medicare works before you enter Medicare.

SHIP is hosting a virtual volunteer interest meeting Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m.

You can register here.

For more information about SHIP, call (800) 243-5463.

