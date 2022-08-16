LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the...
Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works.(Canva)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works.

The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this jobs fair is a little different, in the sense it’s geared towards criminal defendants. The primary goal, according to Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb, is to dispel the notion that just because a criminal defendant was convicted of a crime doesn’t mean they can’t land a job.

“This is for anybody in any stage of the process and it’s not limited to criminal defendants and those who’ve been convicted, but that was the impetus and that is what underlined our desire to do this because for so long we’ve heard from people ‘Hey, I’m a convicted felon and I can’t get a job. Yes, you can,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

The job fair begins at 2 p.m. on August 30.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

Latest News

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a member of a crew working around a work...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
Source: WBRC video
Northport looking to replace drainage pipes
Source: WBRC video
JCDH hospital-based violence intervention program hiring
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park