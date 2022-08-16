Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works.

The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this jobs fair is a little different, in the sense it’s geared towards criminal defendants. The primary goal, according to Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb, is to dispel the notion that just because a criminal defendant was convicted of a crime doesn’t mean they can’t land a job.

“This is for anybody in any stage of the process and it’s not limited to criminal defendants and those who’ve been convicted, but that was the impetus and that is what underlined our desire to do this because for so long we’ve heard from people ‘Hey, I’m a convicted felon and I can’t get a job. Yes, you can,” said Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

The job fair begins at 2 p.m. on August 30.

