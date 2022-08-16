Two years of hybrid learning could cause increase in bullying this school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being in the classroom can open up difficult situations with bullying. Bullying can have long lasting impacts including depression and anxiety.

Dr. Josh Klapow is a clinical psychologist. He said the last two years of hybrid learning has changed some students’ social skills.

“Just the emotional regulation, basic sort of skills that particularly children are learning to develop. Being in those two different environments can throw things off.”

Dr. Klaplow anticipates seeing more impulsive behavior from kids this year, some of which can be bullying attacks.

“We’re likely to see kids saying things or blurting things out that maybe they wouldn’t have if we would have only been in person and those are important as teachers know to curb those behaviors early on,” said Dr. Klapow.

While students have not had much in-person interaction in the last few years, they have been able to connect online. Bullying can be harder to spot when it’s done behind a screen.

“And maybe they’re acting very appropriately in the classroom. What’s happening online still may be very dangerous and that’s why parents in particular, more so than teachers, need to be paying attention to their kid’s online behavior because your child may be the victim of a bullying situation or they may be the bully,” said Dr. Klapow.

Dr. Klapow said it is important to teach kids the difference between bullying and teasing and encourage them to speak up if something is going on.

