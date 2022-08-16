LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved an alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, 2022.

In June, the city of Tuscaloosa came to an agreement with the University of Alabama over beer and wine sales at Coleman Coliseum and Bryant-Denny Stadium. As part of the agreement, UA will establish a program to fund annual scholarships for sworn police officers and firefighters and their children.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Security cameras
Bessemer getting big security boost
That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the...
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama to battle declining population levels
Dr. Klaplow anticipates seeing more impulsive behavior from kids this year, some of which can...
Two years of hybrid learning could cause increase in bullying this school year
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd discusses ruling.
Trial paused for JeffCo judge accused of disobeying state sanction