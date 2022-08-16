Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening.

No one is in custody at this time.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

