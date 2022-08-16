LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll have a sweet new option when you buy Girl Scout Cookies next season. The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is being called a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints®. The Raspberry Rally is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

The new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

The new Girl Scout Cookie, Raspberry Rally, will be available to try at the Reaching for Stars Girl Scout Leadership Summit from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on August 27, 2022, at the Trussville Civic Center. This is a girl-led event that focuses on career exploration and leadership skills for Girl Scouts that are in the 4th through 12th grades.

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops.

Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama kicks off cookie season on January 3, 2023. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale. For more information on joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts go to www.girlscouts.org/join.

