Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

Ginger Ann Holmes
Ginger Ann Holmes(Family photo via Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday.

Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.

The Mobile Police Department release this picture of what missing Moundville woman Ginger Ann...
The Mobile Police Department release this picture of what missing Moundville woman Ginger Ann Holmes was wearing Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.(Mobile Police Department)

Investigators said Holmes suffers from medical issues that could lead her to be easily confused.

Anyone who can help find her is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

